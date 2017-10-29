Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She's Shaking Things Up on 'The Voice' for Blake and Adam (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson is ready to shake things up on The Voice.

ET spoke with Clarkson backstage at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles during her Meaning of Life album release party on Friday -- airing Monday on ET -- where she talked about her experience so far on the hit NBC show.

"I got to steal," Clarkson told ET's Kevin Frazier about fighting for the most promising contestants during the blind auditions of The Voice.

Clarkson joins fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys on the singing competition next year, where she picked up some strategy from her fellow coaches.

"It was surprising just seeing who all people would pick in the blind auditions," she said. "Literally, it is hard to get people sometimes because they are so set on, like, 'No, indie goes to Adam and country goes to Blake.'"

"But I will say Alicia and I, especially Alicia, did really well stealing from them," she added.