Kelly Clarkson Says She Lost 'Millions' Because She Didn't Want to Be Associated With Dr. Luke

Clarkson opened up to Z100 New York on Wednesday where she claimed she once rejected a writing credit on her hit 2009 single, "My Life Would Suck Without You," just so her name wouldn't be printed alongside Dr. Luke's.

"There's a lot of times in my career where you don't see my name on a song… sometimes I don't write them, but a lot of times I do change the song in a way that you probably should ask for credit, but I don't because the song was already great, I just made it more me," Clarkson explained. "So, if I deserve it, I usually ask, and I did deserve it on that song because I changed it a bit."



Back in March 2016, Clarkson said that her record label, RCA Records, "blackmailed" her into working with the producer/songwriter (real name is Lukasz Gottwald) on her 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone" and again on "My Life Would Suck Without You." She claimed the label wouldn't put out her record if she didn't work with Dr. Luke, which she said she was vehemently opposed to.

"I was so frustrated because I literally said, 'Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path,' like, I love people," Clarkson told Z100's Mo' Bounce. "But it was just this one thing and I asked to not work with Dr. Luke, just because I had not a good experience working with him. It was just one thing, and they just wouldn't even give it to me."