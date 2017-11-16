Kelly Clarkson Is 'So Excited' for AMA Performance With Pink -- But They Still Haven't Met! (Exclusive)

Clarkson admitted she's always been a "huge fan" of the "What About Us" singer... and it's "not a secret." Even though she's never had a full conversation with Pink, she actually knows quite a lot about her.



"I think, honestly, at the end of the day, even though we're different artists, at the core, we both love great singers, we both love soulful music," she explained. "She's branched out just like me, in like the singer-songwriter kinda country stuff or rock 'n' roll. We both love a lot of the same things."



"I think, too, just the level of respect that comes with that, the admiration. Even though we are different, we do have a lot of similarities," she continued. "I've been really excited about doing this with her."

The 35-year-old singer continued on, telling ET that the thought of singing with Pink kind of brought her back to the days when she was growing up in Fort Worth, Texas, watching her favorite music icons join together on TV.



"When I was a kid, I remember anytime two big singers would get together that people were fans of... I remember, like, Mariah and Whitney Houston did it. I mean, not that we're Mariah and Whitney," she laughed, "but just for our generation, being two popular females with popular music."