Kelly Clarkson Teases New Single, Finally Reveals Release Date
Taylor Swift's not the only one who can get her fans hyped up.
Kelly Clarkson teased fans on Twitter on Sunday with 15 second clip of her new single and possible music video, with a title card announcing the date "September 7th, 2017."
We get the briefest glimpses of Clarkson in the video, along with flowers blooming. Could that be a hint to the title or lyrics?
The 35-year-old singer and mom of two's website also has a countdown clock to the September 7th date, with a gif of her sitting in a recording studio with headphones on.
Clarkson also has an upcoming gig as a coach on The Voice, starting in spring of 2018, alongside Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. The GRAMMY winner previously appeared as an adviser on the show, and as she put it, is now "comin' to win!"
"I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry," Clarkson said in a press release. "Watch out Shelton, I'm comin' to win!!"
