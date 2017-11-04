Kelly Clarkson Thought She Was 'Asexual' Before Meeting Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson's life changed the moment she met her husband, Brandon Blackstock -- in more ways than one.

The 35-year-old singer opened up about her marriage during a private show for SiriusXM listeners at the Highline Ballroom in New York City on Friday, revealing that Blackstock was the first man she ever felt sexually attracted to.

"This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson admitted. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

“I honestly thought I was asexual -- I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling… okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue."