Kelly Clarkson Walks AMAs Red Carpet With Her Daughters, Teases 'Powerful' Performance With Pink (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson made the 2017 American Music Awards a family affair!
The "Love So Soft" singer turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday with two of her family members by her side.
Clarkson wowed in a black-and-gold Christian Siriano gown, while her 3-year-old mini-me, River Rose, stunned in an adorable black frock with light pink embellishments, complete with sparkly rose gold shoes. Her stepdaughter with husband Brandon Blackstock, 16-year-old Savannah, looked equally as fab, sporting a powder pink, off-the-shoulder dress with a black-and-gold Chanel bag.
"My daughters are my date," Clarkson gushed to ET's Cameron Mathison. "It was funny, because my daughter [River Rose] the whole time just kept looking at me going, I'm hungry!' I was like, 'We all are!'"
"I was this afraid she'd just be, like, [sticking tongue out] to the camera, 'cause she does that," Clarkson continued. " Oh my gosh, she's hilarious. Always time for a snack. She literally has the quirkiest personality. She's funny. Kids are funny, they're awesome."
Clarkson will be taking the stage twice during Sunday's awards show, once for a solo performance and again for the opening number with Pink. Clarkson told ET earlier this week that this performance will actually mark their first time working together.
The brunette beauty joked that she was going to be flying all over the theater, as Pink typically does during her tour shows. "I've been joking about that," she explained. "I was like, '#HellNo.'"
But all jokes aside, Clarkson teased that her performance with the "What About Us" singer will be "intimate" and "powerful."
"My favorite part of it, actually, is -- I feel like females always get pitted against each other," she said. "We're two powerful singers and we're doing our thing and we respect each other's talent and it's OK. There's room for everyone, you know?"
Besides her own performances, Clarkson told ET she was looking forward to seeing Diana Ross tonight. The 73-year-old singer is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
"I'm looking forward to Diana Ross. I'm honestly looking forward to me and Pink. I'm very excited," she gushed. "Like, I have a whole performance that I'm excited about, but I'm more excited about me and Pink, so, yeah."