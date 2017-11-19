Kelly Clarkson Walks AMAs Red Carpet With Her Daughters, Teases 'Powerful' Performance With Pink (Exclusive)

"I was this afraid she'd just be, like, [sticking tongue out] to the camera, 'cause she does that," Clarkson continued. " Oh my gosh, she's hilarious. Always time for a snack. She literally has the quirkiest personality. She's funny. Kids are funny, they're awesome."



Clarkson will be taking the stage twice during Sunday's awards show, once for a solo performance and again for the opening number with Pink. Clarkson told ET earlier this week that this performance will actually mark their first time working together.



The brunette beauty joked that she was going to be flying all over the theater, as Pink typically does during her tour shows. "I've been joking about that," she explained. "I was like, '#HellNo.'"



But all jokes aside, Clarkson teased that her performance with the "What About Us" singer will be "intimate" and "powerful."



"My favorite part of it, actually, is -- I feel like females always get pitted against each other," she said. "We're two powerful singers and we're doing our thing and we respect each other's talent and it's OK. There's room for everyone, you know?"