Kelly Clarkson Wows on Power of Women Red Carpet
Kelly Clarkson is stunning!
The 35-year-old singer wowed in a curve-hugging black gown at Variety's Power of Women event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
Clarkson, who was an honoree at the event, accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings.
The GRAMMY winner wasn't the only one bringing her fashion A-game. Viola Davis made an entrance in a bold, orange suit.
Priyanka Chopra opted for a black-and-white look, sporting a belted floral coat.
Nikki Reed, meanwhile, walked one of her first red carpets since giving birth, in a flowy, ruffled ensemble.
