Kelly Clarkson's Adorable Kids Come Visit Her on Set of 'Love So Soft' Music Video in Behind-the-Scenes Look
Kelly Clarkson's new "Love So Soft" music video centers around all these "different forms of love," but behind the scenes, the 35-year-old singer was receiving a lot of love from her two children.
ET has your first look at the making of Clarkson's music video, which shows the mother of two getting kisses from her adorable 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, and her cute 1-year-old son, Remington.
Clarkson admits that she's never done a music video like this before, which includes CGI effects and green screens. She also explains the message behind the "Love So Soft" visuals.
"Love can be explosive. Love can be defiant. Love can be bold. Love can be sexy and sassy and all these different things," she says. "We have all these different setups of how love can kind of come across."
Needless to say, Clarkson is pumped for her fans to see the finished product. "This video is the coolest video I've even been a part of," Clarkson exclaims while on a set designed to look like the inside of a hot-air balloon. "I'm very excited. It might possibly be the longest as well (laughs), but it is the coolest video."
Clarkson released the music video for her new single earlier this month, but fans are still anticipating the release of her album, Meaning of Life, on Oct. 27.
"THIS is the album I’ve always wanted to make," Clarkson proclaimed on Instagram upon debuting its cover.
In addition to the release of "Love So Soft," the American Idol alum also dropped an emotional ballad titled "Move You."
