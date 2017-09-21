Kelly Clarkson's Adorable Kids Come Visit Her on Set of 'Love So Soft' Music Video in Behind-the-Scenes Look

Kelly Clarkson's new "Love So Soft" music video centers around all these "different forms of love," but behind the scenes, the 35-year-old singer was receiving a lot of love from her two children.

ET has your first look at the making of Clarkson's music video, which shows the mother of two getting kisses from her adorable 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, and her cute 1-year-old son, Remington.