Kelly Dodd Opens Up About Divorcing Husband Michael: There Was No ‘Final Straw’ (Exclusive)

Another Real Housewives marriage is over, but this time it’s amicable.

“It was just, it was not working,” Kelly Dodd tells ET. “I guess everyone has a final straw, I just … it was like, just disagreements all the time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County exclusively invited ET into her Corona Del Mar, California, home for one last tour with her realtor, Real Estate Wars star Leo Goldschwartz. The $6 million home is in escrow right now, and the Dodds plan to move out within the month. The home was for sale before Kelly decided to file for divorce.

“You'll see it [play] out on camera,” she teases of what led to her decision. “Just continue to watch [Real Housewives of Orange County] and you'll see how everything is good, and then just a hardcore left.”