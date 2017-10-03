Kelly Dodd Opens Up About Divorcing Husband Michael: There Was No ‘Final Straw’ (Exclusive)
Another Real Housewives marriage is over, but this time it’s amicable.
“It was just, it was not working,” Kelly Dodd tells ET. “I guess everyone has a final straw, I just … it was like, just disagreements all the time.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County exclusively invited ET into her Corona Del Mar, California, home for one last tour with her realtor, Real Estate Wars star Leo Goldschwartz. The $6 million home is in escrow right now, and the Dodds plan to move out within the month. The home was for sale before Kelly decided to file for divorce.
“You'll see it [play] out on camera,” she teases of what led to her decision. “Just continue to watch [Real Housewives of Orange County] and you'll see how everything is good, and then just a hardcore left.”
“That's probably what the course of my relationship is like with Michael,” she adds. “It's either good or really bad.”
Kelly previously told ET her marriage was like an "addiction" and that she didn’t want to divorce. This will actually be the second time the 42-year-old has filed to end her marriage. She and Michael separated back in 2012, then reconciled.
“We're really good friends,” she admits. “He's my family. He's part of my family, and he always will be, you know? I always want him in my life. We always want to do things together with [our 10-year-old daughter], Jolie, and it was just, we just can't live together. That's it."
The couple is still living together for now. Michael was actually at the home during ET's visit.
“It's a new chapter in my life, which I'm pretty excited about,” Kelly says of the divorce and her impending move.
“[I’m excited for] just, you know, spending one-on-one time with my daughter,” she shares. “Getting just really focused … focused on Kelly.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Leo's show, Real Estate Wars, premieres Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10 p.m. ET.