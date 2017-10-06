Kelly Dodd Shares Update on ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s Relationship (Exclusive)

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s big sit-down is finally here.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars meet for coffee on Monday night’s all-new episode in an attempt to hash out their years-long feud.

“I mean, it's like my marriage,” co-star Kelly Dodd tells ET. Kelly just announced she plans to divorce her husband of 11 years, Michael, so her comparison doesn’t exactly bode well for Vicki and Tamra’s future. Still, Kelly notes she does talk to both Vicki and Tamra today.

“One minute it's good, and then you take a turn,” she adds. “We'll have to see. It's really good! I can't give it away. And it's really, really exciting to watch, and things go down in Iceland.”

Yes, in the next couple of weeks, the whole RHOC cast heads to Iceland for the season 12 trip.

“Oh my god,” Kelly says of the trip. “[There’s] a lot of drinking. I mean, we didn't eat, so we drank, and we kind of look like lushes."