Kelly Dodd Shares Update on ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s Relationship (Exclusive)
Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s big sit-down is finally here.
The Real Housewives of Orange County stars meet for coffee on Monday night’s all-new episode in an attempt to hash out their years-long feud.
“I mean, it's like my marriage,” co-star Kelly Dodd tells ET. Kelly just announced she plans to divorce her husband of 11 years, Michael, so her comparison doesn’t exactly bode well for Vicki and Tamra’s future. Still, Kelly notes she does talk to both Vicki and Tamra today.
“One minute it's good, and then you take a turn,” she adds. “We'll have to see. It's really good! I can't give it away. And it's really, really exciting to watch, and things go down in Iceland.”
Yes, in the next couple of weeks, the whole RHOC cast heads to Iceland for the season 12 trip.
“Oh my god,” Kelly says of the trip. “[There’s] a lot of drinking. I mean, we didn't eat, so we drank, and we kind of look like lushes."
“You get to see what Iceland's like, how cool,” she continues. “It's just a different world out there, and it was fantastic to see it and spend some quality time with the ladies, and we really just have a great time.”
“Vicki and I escape with one of the owners and go out and crash a ... high school reunion,” Kelly teases. “We just have a great time and I kind of get into it with Peggy [Sulahian] at the end, unfortunately, but yeah.”
Kelly is seen screaming, “You wanna throw a bomb, I'm gonna throw a nuke,” at her newest co-star in the season trailer, so we can only imagine what goes down. Still, Kelly says she’s still “excited” about the second half of the season.
“I think it just shows the real me,” she explains. “Who I really am, and how I don't always freak out -- unless I'm pushed. From here on out, it just gets really, really good.”
Tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see all the drama unfold.