Kelly Osbourne Reveals How Robin Williams Helped Her Mom Sharon Fight Cancer

Kelly Osbourne has shared how the late Robin Williams helped her mom, Sharon, overcome her battle with colon cancer.

The 33-year-old TV personality and her famous family released the first episode of The Osbournes Podcast on Monday, and after joking they launched the series “because we all have faces for radio now,” discussions took a serious turn.

Reflecting on their early days of fame from their MTV series The Osbournes, Kelly admitted that watching her mom battle cancer was her worst memory from that time. However, she quickly added that there were “really beautiful things” that came from the health struggle, like when comedy legend Williams helped her mom through a rough patch.

"During the filming of the show, mom was diagnosed with colon cancer. It was, like, really early on when the show hit," Jack explained. “It was not a very fun time for anyone and probably the least amount of fun for Mum."

"Mom had got to a point in her chemotherapy that she'd kind of given up, because it was when Mom's hair started to fall out,” Kelly added. "Mom was lying in this bedroom that she had curtained off. It was pitch black -- she hadn't gotten out of bed for like a week.”

"Dad said laughter is the best medicine and organized for Robin to come over and make mom laugh, and he just dropped everything and came over to the house and got in bed with Mom," she continued. “I just remember sitting at the bottom of the stairs and we went from crying, not knowing what to do, to just peeing ourselves laughing because we could hear Mom upstairs in her room laughing with Robin. And, the next day it changed everything and Mom went back to chemo.”

Sharon then reflected on how Williams was “one of the nicest, genuine people that you could ever meet.”

The family also looked back at some of the highlights of their time on the series, which launched in 2001, and the memorable experiences that came from it.

While Kelly recalled hanging out in her bedroom with Eminem and D12, Jack shared how he had to pinch himself when Brad Pitt approached him at rehearsals for the Emmy Awards.



“We were doing rehearsals for the Emmys, and I was getting something from the buffet, and he walked up and he's like, ‘Hey, what's going on, I'm Brad.’ I’m like, ‘Hi, Brad Pitt, from every good movie ever.’ And he's like, ‘Me and my wife got the copies of the show from MTV, and we watch it every night. Me and Jennifer [Aniston] watch it every night.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ Just weird.”

Then there was the time that Ozzy met the Queen at Party at the Palace in 2002 -- and Kermit the Frog gatecrashed!

“Kermit jumped onto Rod Stewart, and Rod goes, ‘F**k off, you frog,’” Sharon recalled. “And then it went onto Ozzy's shoulder just as the Queen hit Ozzy.”

“Just your luck,” Jack quipped. “You get to meet the Queen of England for the first time, and Kermit the F**king Frog is on your shoulder.”

See more on the Osbournes below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reflect on His Final Tour, Spending More Time With Their Grandkids

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Remodels Couple's Home in New Special, 'Sharon Flipping Osbourne'

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Doubles Down on Kim Kardashian Not Being a Feminist: 'It's Just My Instinct'

Related Gallery