Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos Inspire Even More Couple Goals When They Clapback at Instagram Troll

Kelly Ripa is standing by her man -- and standing tall.

On Friday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a flashback photo of her and husband Mark Conseulos at the 69th Annual American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in May 2009.

"That other time we got fancy," she captioned the image that was taken nearly nine years ago.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 69th Annual American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House on May 18, 2009 in New York City. Getty Images

The photo of the stunning couple garnered lots of likes from Ripa's social media followers, including Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen, though one comment seemed to slam Conseulos. "Too bad he's short when he tries to look taller," Instagram user @SamanthaAP143 wrote. "It looks funny. Just be who you are."

Consuelos was first to respond to the remark, writing: "Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I'm dying to know."

Ripa, 47, then laid into the Instagram user, with her own clapback. "He's tall where it counts, babe," she quipped.

The A-list couple didn't let the comment deter their social media activity. On Sunday night, Ripa shared on her Instagram story that she and Conseulos were watching the premiere of American Idol with Seacrest, the host of ABC's revamped singing show and Ripa's Live sidekick, along with his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor.

She also posted a pic with Seacrest and the Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Consuelos and Ripa will be celebrating their 22-year wedding anniversary in May, and while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2016, the 46-year-old actor shared the secret to their long marriage.

"We really dig each other," Consuelos gushed. "I'm really crazy about her."

Cohen chimed in, "You know what's great about you guys, you bang a lot."

Consuelos adorably replied, "We keep it going! I'm bananas over my wife."

