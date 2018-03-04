Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant & More Cutest Couples at 2018 Oscars

Love was in the air at the 90th Annual Academy Awards!

As the stars stepped out to the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, plenty of well-dressed couples packed on the PDA while posing for photographers.

Kelly Ripa was one of the first celebrities to hit the red carpet, and couldn't help herself from going in for a steamy smooch with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

First-time Oscar winner Kobe Bryant was also feelin' the love on Sunday, adorably flashing a smile with his gorgeous wife, Vanessa, by his side.

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill and his wife, Marilou York, gave off a sillier vibe, striking a series of epic poses.

See all the sweet couples who hit the red carpet together in the slideshow below!

