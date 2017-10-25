Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Dish on Chemistry After 6 Months of Hosting 'Live' Together (Exclusive)

Six months in, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest still can't wait to host each day of Live With Kelly and Ryan together.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the dynamic duo in New York City, where they opened up about their chemistry on and off-camera.

"I get excited. I'm actually, genuinely excited to see her every morning," Seacrest reveals. "I know in the past, sometimes you didn't say hi before you go on the air... I like to say hi before we go on the air. We don't talk about too much, but I still give you a little more than hi."

"Ryan is exactly who he is, off-camera and on -- sincere and genuine and authentic with every person," Ripa adds.