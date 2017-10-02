Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Emotionally Address Las Vegas Shooting on 'Live:' 'There Are No Words'

Kelly Ripa's 47th birthday got off to a somber start, as she and Ryan Seacrest addressed the fatal shooting in Las Vegas on Monday's Live.

The co-hosts were clearly rattled by the horrific event as they opened their morning show program. "It's one of those days where there's so much bad news in the news," Ripa said, visibly emotional. "So, it's hard for us to come out and be uplifting, and our typical, bouncy Monday selves."