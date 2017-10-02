Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Emotionally Address Las Vegas Shooting on 'Live:' 'There Are No Words'
Kelly Ripa's 47th birthday got off to a somber start, as she and Ryan Seacrest addressed the fatal shooting in Las Vegas on Monday's Live.
The co-hosts were clearly rattled by the horrific event as they opened their morning show program. "It's one of those days where there's so much bad news in the news," Ripa said, visibly emotional. "So, it's hard for us to come out and be uplifting, and our typical, bouncy Monday selves."
Seacrest also struggled with how he was feeling following the attack. "There are no words to describe the pain that these familes are going through, that have lost loved ones," he told viewers. "We think of all of you in this moment."
Over 50 people were killed on Sunday night after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival while Jason Aldean was performing.
"I mean, it's a concert," Seacrest continued, grabbing Ripa's arm. "This is a concert in Las Vegas. You go to these places and these shows to escape reality, to celebrate a date, a relationship, a birthday, and to think you have to be afraid to go to a concert at this day in age in our country, it's awful."
Calling out those who have stepped up following the tragedy, Seacrest added, "So many heroes in such a difficult situation."
Ripa chimed in, "We are praying for you today, all of the victims of this."
The shooting comes just over four months after 22 people were killed when a bomb went off following Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.