Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 15th Birthday With Adorable Slideshow

Happy birthday, Joaquin!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos son turned 15 on Saturday, and the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host couldn't help but celebrate with an adorable slideshow paying tribute to their youngest child.

"QUIN-CE! Happy 15th Birthday to the newborn baby," Ripa wrote on Instagram, as a video flashed through images of Joaquin growing up, from his baby pics with his parents to fun with his siblings, to a family photo from his middle school graduation. "I love you so much I’m going to wrestle you to the ground and pin you in three seconds.❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎈🎉🎈🎉🎈🎉🎁🎁."

Consuelos shared a similar slideshow to his Instagram page, captioning the post, "Happy 15th bday Quino... We love you buddy."

While we're sure Ripa and Consuelos have something big planned for Joaquin's birthday, they went all out for their daughter, Lola's, sweet 16 last June.

See more in the video below.

