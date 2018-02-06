Kelly Ripa Flaunts Flawless Beach Bod in Tiny Black Bikini in the Bahamas -- Pics!

Kelly Ripa is showing off her seriously ripped physique!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was spotted walking on the beach in the Bahamas outside the Atlantis resort on Tuesday. Ripa and her Live co-star, Ryan Seacrest, are in the idyllic paradise to film their daytime talk show.

All smiles as she strolled along the sand, Ripa flaunted her flawless figure in an itty-bitty black bikini that showed off her toned legs and torso. She protected her face from the sun under a wide-brimmed white hat and matching black sunglasses.

Splash News



The 47-year-old talk show host has really been enjoying her time at the luxury resort, sharing a slew of snapshots from the fun getaway, including her fun paddleboat ride and paddle boarding adventures with Seacrest.

Ripa also made sure to bring along her dad, Joe Ripa, to enjoy the tropical excursion with her.

Office. #kellyandryanatlantis A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:13am PST

Front row for sunrise. 🌞🌴🦀🐠#kellyandryanatlantis A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Feb 5, 2018 at 4:01am PST

Seacrest joined Live in May following the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan and a lengthy subsequent search for a permanent replacement. In October, ET caught up with the pair where they reflected on their on-screen chemistry after several months of working together.

"I get excited. I'm actually, genuinely excited to see her every morning," Seacrest revealed.

"Ryan is exactly who he is, off-camera and on -- sincere and genuine and authentic with every person," Ripa added. Check out the video below to hear more.

