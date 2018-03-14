Kelly Ripa Is the Clapback Queen of Instagram -- See Her Sassy Replies to Internet Trolls

If you troll on Kelly Ripa, she will call you out.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host is not shy about replying to rude comments left by people on her social media accounts.

On a clip posted on the daytime show's Instagram on March 7, a user commented, "Her head looks to big for her tiny body." Ripa was quick to reply to the woman, pointing out her grammatical error, and writing, "To is spelled too FYI."

This isn't the first time she's clapped back on social media. Just last week, another user commented on her husband, Mark Consuelos', height after she posted a throwback pic of the two.

"Too bad he's short when he tries to look taller," the user wrote. "It looks funny. Just be who you are."

Consuelos was first to reply, writing, "Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I'm dying to know," with Ripa quipping, "He's tall where it counts, babe."

Nice work, you two. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Mar 10, 2018 at 10:09am PST

A couple of months back, after she posted a still of her husband on his show, Riverdale, one user told Ripa to "stop posting Riverdale photos, we get it."

Hilariously enough, Ripa told the user, "imma block you in a minute."

Instagram

She's also quick to defend Consuelos and set the record straight on her comments. One user went at it on Ripa's Instagram, writing how Ripa "lies about her husband being Italian" and that she changes her husband's nationality.

In two different comments, Ripa called out the internet troll by calling the person a "fool" and explaining how Consuelos' parents are both from Mexico and Italy.

Instagram

Instagram

For more on Ripa's Instagram replies, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos Inspire Even More Couple Goals When They Clapback at Instagram Troll

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Make One Hot Oscars Red Carpet Couple

Kelly Ripa Talks 'Privilege' To Work With Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations