Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute to Her Late Aunt: 'She Was the Funniest, Toughest Woman I've Ever Known'
Kelly Ripa is mourning the death of her Aunt Carol.
The Live co-host took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback pic of herself in Carol's arms, explaining that she was "the funniest, toughest woman I've ever known."
"My aunt Carol passed away today after a long illness. She wasn't my moms sister, but her best friend. She was the funniest, toughest woman I've ever known," Ripa wrote. "Here we are on my 1st birthday. Rest In Peace aunt Carol, you deserve it. #fbf."
Family clearly means everything to the mother of three. See how she celebrated her daughter, Lola's, 16th birthday in the video below.