Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Wishes Mark Consuelos’ ‘Riverdale’ Character Was Her Real Dad

Fans are loving Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale -- and so is his daughter, Lola.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Kelly Ripa revealed that while her and Consuelos’ 16-year-old daughter wishes Consuelos would act a little more like Lodge at home.

“He’s living his best life. He is in Vancouver,” the Live host said of Consuelos, who joined Riverdale this season. “He’s never looked better. He is having the best time ever.”

“I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is like, ‘I cannot believe that Dad is on a show that I actually watch,’” Ripa continued, causing Fallon to crack up over her “vocal fry.”