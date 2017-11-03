Kelsea Ballerini Adorably Admits How 'Aggressively Quick' She Wrote Love Song for Morgan Evans (Exclusive)

"You just have to make it happen," she says. "I think that if we didn't make that rule, we'd go months all the time [without seeing each other.] But our relationship is obviously a priority. It's one thing that makes me happier than anything else, so I need to have that as a priority in my life."



As for how she thinks marriage will change their dynamic, her answer is simple: "I don't."



"I think that's the best part," Ballerini gushes. "I think that we're both so happy in our lives right now. Were both in the craziest seasons in our careers and I think it's just an extra layer of, we're going to do this forever."



