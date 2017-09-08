Kelsey Grammer's Daughter Mason Returns to NYFW as Mom Camille Gushes on Instagram: 'My Angel'
Mason Grammer is killing it on the runway.
Kelsey and Camille Grammer's 15-year-old daughter returned to New York Fashion Week to walk in the Malan Breton show on Thursday, and Camille couldn't be prouder.
Mason sported three different looks on the catwalk including a stunning floral ball gown.
"Felt like a princess for a day," the budding model wrote alongside a snap of herself rocking the show-stopping ensemble, after thanking Malan Breton for including her in the show.
Camille, meanwhile, gushed about her daughter in three separate Instagram posts, writing, "Mason, I'm so proud of you my angel."
"This is something, you know, it is all hers -- nothing to do with me or my ex-husband," Camille told ET when Mason first started modeling last September. "This is her own thing and I am very proud of her."
