Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Went Topless in Thong Bikini Bottoms for Epic Girls Trip: Pics!

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have got summer on their minds.

The temperatures may be chilly in this part of the world but the models recently turned their thoughts to warmer climes, sharing throwback pics from a memorable girls trip via Instagram over the weekend.

Hadid, 21, shared a carefree topless snap with Jenner and fellow vacationers, singer Justine Skye and photographer Renell Medrano.

In the photo, the four women run into the aquamarine water, their bikini tops flying free from their hands.

Jenner shared her own throwback, posting a pic of the whole group, including fellow model Hailey Baldwin. She captioned it simply, "my people."

The photos look to have come from a secret getaway the friends took together in May 2017.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently opened up to Vogue magazine about making a decision "to consciously slow down" and take better care of herself.

"I had a lot of people in the industry say to me, ‘I know you have a busy schedule -- what do you do to stay calm, cool, and collected?’ I was like, ‘Um, nothing?’" she recalled in the interview. "Then one day, when I was having a freak-out -- I was having multiple freak-outs -- I was like, 'OK, I’m going to try this.' So I found this lady, she’s awesome, she taught me [transcendental meditation], and I love it."

