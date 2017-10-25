Kendall Jenner Buys $8.55 Million Home Once Owned by Charlie Sheen: See the Luxurious Pics

Kendall Jenner's gorgeous new Beverly Hills, California, home definitely has an interesting history.

Jenner, 21, recently dropped $8.55 million on a on a five-bed, six-bath home in Mulholland Estates, Trulia was first to report. But Jenner isn't the first celeb who's owned the luxurious Spanish-style home. A source tells ET that Charlie Sheen actually bought the house for ex-wife Brooke Mueller to live in when the two were still married.

But while Mueller was in rehab, the source says, Mariah Carey actually rented out the house. Carey had a Halloween party in 2015 at the home, where she famously celebrated with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, and their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Jenner will apparently still have a famous neighbor once she moves in -- according to the source, Christina Aguilera lives across the street.