Kendall Jenner Buys $8.55 Million Home Once Owned by Charlie Sheen: See the Luxurious Pics
Kendall Jenner's gorgeous new Beverly Hills, California, home definitely has an interesting history.
Jenner, 21, recently dropped $8.55 million on a on a five-bed, six-bath home in Mulholland Estates, Trulia was first to report. But Jenner isn't the first celeb who's owned the luxurious Spanish-style home. A source tells ET that Charlie Sheen actually bought the house for ex-wife Brooke Mueller to live in when the two were still married.
But while Mueller was in rehab, the source says, Mariah Carey actually rented out the house. Carey had a Halloween party in 2015 at the home, where she famously celebrated with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, and their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
Jenner will apparently still have a famous neighbor once she moves in -- according to the source, Christina Aguilera lives across the street.
It's not hard to see why the property in the exclusive neighborhood is such a hit with celebrities. Check out Jenner's incredible new property.
The move couldn't be coming at a better time. In March, Jenner's home in the Hollywood Hills was burglarized. An LAPD spokesperson told ET at the time that police could not find a forced entry into the home.
"This case is considered grand theft because of value amount of the missing items," the spokesperson clarified, confirming the claimed value of the missing items was estimated to be $200,000. "This wasn’t described as a party, but there were other people at the residence who don’t live there. The homeowner said she had friends over."
