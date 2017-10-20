Kendall Jenner Cheers on Rumored Beau Blake Griffin at Los Angeles Clippers Game
Kendall Jenner is courtside chic -- and cheering on her rumored beau, NBA pro Blake Griffin!
The 21-year-old model attended the Los Angeles Clippers star's game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night at the Staples Center, sporting a sexy, trendy ensemble.
All eyes were on Jenner, who was seated courtside for the game with a male friend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a tan jacket over a white crop top, topping off the look with distressed denim jeans and white heels.
During the game, Jenner appeared super supportive of Griffin, who helped the Clippers defeat the Lakers 108-92. The brunette beauty was seen clapping, smiling and cheering on her man while sipping on water and snacking on popcorn.
A source told ET last month that although Jenner and the 28-year-old athlete haven't been shy about spending so much time together, the two are just having "fun" right now. Still, their relationship doesn't seem to be a rebound for either sides.
"She is very much his type, physically. It's surprising that Kendall is being so public about this," the source said. "She's usually extremely private about who she's dating, but she seems really into Blake and she's actually happy, so it's making her relax a bit."
Hear more on Jenner and Griffin's flirty date nights in the video below!