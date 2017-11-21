Kendall Jenner Dethrones Gisele Bundchen as World's Highest-Paid Model
Gisele Bundchen is out, and Kendall Jenner is in!
The 22-year-old reality star has dethroned Bundchen, topping Fobes' annual list of the world's highest-paid models. Bundchen, 37, has held the top spot since 2002.
Jenner's earnings of $22 million over the past 12 months have more than doubled from 2016's $10 million, thanks to her multimillion-dollar contract with La Perla, as well as deals with PacSun, Topshop, Adidas and more.
Bundchen, who still earned a cool $17.5, placed second, while Chrissy Teigen ranked third (and joins the list for the first time) after raking in $13.5 million.
Rounding out the list are Adriana Lima (No. 4 at $10.5 million), Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (No 5 at 9.5 million each), Karlie Kloss (No. 7 at $9 million), Liu Wen (No. 8 at $6.5 million), Bella Hadid (No. 9 at $6 million) and Ashley Graham (No. 10 at $5.5 million).
Bella, at 21, is the youngest model on the list, while Wen is the only model of color to make the cut.
But back to Jenner. The model's lucrative contract with La Perla reportedly prevented her from walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this week. See more in the video below.
