Kendall Jenner Dresses as Powerpuff Girl for Halloween-Themed Birthday Bash: Pics!
Buttercup birthday girl! Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday three days early on Tuesday night, throwing a Halloween-themed bash at Delilah in Los Angeles, California.
The supermodel stepped out as the Powerpuff Girl Buttercup in a neon green, black bra top and mini-skirt with thigh-high boots and a black bob wig.
She was joined by model pal Hailey Baldwin, who dressed as Bubbles.
Many stars came out for the festive bash, including Kendall’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who dressed as Bonnie and Clyde for the soiree.
MORE: Kim Kardashian Rocks Selena Quintanilla Costume That’s Almost Identical to Demi Lovato’s: Watch!
Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also dressed up for Halloween, rocking a Selena Quintanilla costume on social media. And Kylie Jenner also sported a bold look, dressing like an angel to her pal Jordyn Woods’ devil.
For more celebrity Halloween looks, watch the clip below!