Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and All the Hottest Looks at Harper's Bazaar's 'Icons' Red Carpet
It was models night out in New York City!
Hollywood's hottest stars collided with fashion's best and brightest at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld at New York's The Plaza Hotel on Friday.
Kim Kardashian showed off her new silver locks in a platinum shimmering gown featuring cut out panels and a matching choker.
The reality star's sister, Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, showed off her model physique in a classic silhouette with a sexy, sheer twist. Earlier in the night, Jenner was honored with the Fashion Icon Of The Decade award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.
Heidi Klum also showed off her supermodel legs in a slinky gold number.
It was a family affair for the Hadids. Gigi made an entrance on the red carpet in a sparkling orange suit and matching shoes, while her little brother, Anwar, made his red carpet debut with his, Nicola Peltz.
Cindy Crawford made a glam appearance with her husband, Rande Gerber, while their daughter Kaia, who made her on Thursday, walked the carpet solo.
See more of the night's best looks below:
