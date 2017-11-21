Kendall Jenner Has Courtside Girl’s Night With Hailey Baldwin at Rumored Boyfriend Blake Griffin’s Game: Pics!

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin had a girl’s night while sitting courtside on Monday! The model pals were spotted watching the New York Knicks play the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Jenner, 22, cheered on her rumored new boyfriend, Blake Griffin, while clad in all-white. The reality star rocked and off-the-shoulder cream top, fitted white pants, and thigh-high white heeled boots.

Baldwin went casual in a black beanie and heeled boots. The Clippers lost to the Knicks 85 to 105.