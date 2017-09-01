Kendall Jenner Says Her 'Life Is Over' in New 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Promo -- Watch!

Jenner has yet to publicly address the controversy. However, Kardashian told Andy Cohen on an appearance of Watch What Happens Live in May that her sister "felt awful."

“She totally understood at the end of the day, and she felt really awful for it,” she explained. “She just wants to move on from it. I think anytime someone does anything, they don’t have a bad intentions of doing it a certain way, especially because Kendall is so sensitive. She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”

A source also told ET in April that Jenner was "devastated" by the backlash.

"This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with," the source shared. "Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face."

