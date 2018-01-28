Kendall Jenner Shades Scott Disick Over Photo With Sofia Richie and His Kids

The shade is so, so real! Kendall Jenner isn’t here for Scott Disick’s antics. The 22-year-old supermodel left a shade-filled Instagram comment on a fan account for Scott, 34, on Saturday night.

The fan account posted several paparazzi photos of Scott out with his three kids and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

On a photo of the group all in the car together with Sofia in the front passenger seat, Kendall commented, “Awww scott and his kids,” with a laughing emoji.

The photos seem to be the first time Scott has had his kids out with his new model girlfriend. Scott’s famous ex – and Kendall’s half-sister – Kourtney Kardashian has not publicly commented on the romance between Scott and Sofia.

The new pair has vacation together several times in the past month and hasn’t shied away from the PDA.

Sofia has not been featured on the family’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians yet. In an episode last October, Kim Kardashian mocked Scott for bringing Bella Thorne with him to the Cannes Film Festival. On that same trip, Scott was seen with Sofia for the first time, though she wasn’t mentioned in the episode.

The drama between Scott and Kourtney on the show is currently surrounding her announcing that Younes Bendjima is officially her boyfriend. It is unclear whether the family will discuss Scott’s increasingly public romance with Sofia as the season continues.

