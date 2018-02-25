Kendall Jenner Shares Completely Nude Black-and-White Pics on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is flaunting it all!

The 22-year-old model posted two racy black-and-white photos to Instagram on Sunday. The sultry images were from a photoshoot with photographer Sasha Samsonova, who has also snapped her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

In the first shot, Jenner sits on a stone staircase wearing nothing but a diamond necklace, covering herself with her arms and legs.



The second features the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sitting on a stone table with her legs crossed and hands covering her chest as she smolders into the camera.



Both photographs, which were taken outside, feature Jenner mostly covered by shade, with sunlight either streaming behind her or highlighting small sections of her body. They are basically the definition of an artistic nude photoshoot, not to mention self-confidence goals.

@sashasamsonova A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:46am PST

Jenner also posted a video of a topless woman tossing and turning in bed, seemingly refusing to wake up. It appears to be from a movie, but there's no caption to offer any explanation and was shared in-between her two black-and-white images.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:46am PST

While Jenner appears to be fearless posing naked in front of the camera, she recently opened up about her anxiety in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks," she admitted. "Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds."

Kendall added, "You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity."

