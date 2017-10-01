Kendall Jenner Tearfully Apologizes for Controversial Pepsi Ad in 'KUWTK' Premiere: 'I Felt So F**king Stupid'

The commercial was slammed for commercializing political protests and rallies, and trivializing the tensions between minorities and law enforcement in America.

For starring in the ill-fated commercial, Kendall took a lot of heat and she admitted to her sister that she had "no idea how I'm going to bounce back from it."

"I didn't even know what to do," she said of the initial negative feedback that she faced when the ad was first aired.

"This is the first time you've had a scandal," Kim said, trying to comfort her sister. "This is your first real experience with something like this. It's OK…. This is just gonna be the biggest lesson learned for you."

"It's really depressing and it bothers me every single day," Kendall said.