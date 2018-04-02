Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Down Sobbing Over Troubled Marriage to Hank Baskett: 'I Did Everything I Could'

Kendra Wilkinson is ready for a new chapter in her life.

On Monday, the former Girls Next Door star shared a message about change with her Twitter followers after sources told ET that she and husband Hank Baskett are on the verge of divorce.

"Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been," she wrote. "Today, my rebirth begins."

Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 2, 2018

Meanwhile on her Instagram Story, Wilkinson broke down in tears. "I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough," she says, sobbing. "I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him."

Wilkinson continues, "I believed in forever. I really did. I guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

She then posts a photo from her and Baskett's wedding, writing: "I believed."

"Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment," she says. "Every little ounce of love helps."

Wilkinson also posted a photo of herself on Instagram, with the message: "Life is precious."

Life is precious A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:26am PDT

A few minutes later, she posted a pic of her outfit for the day, writing: "Picking the outfit was hard. Shaking the whole time."

Last week, multiple sources told ET that Wilkinson was planning to split from Baskett after nearly nine years of marriage. "She's very sad," one source said. "She still loves him and has always been very supportive of him."

"She feels broken and has come to terms with the fact that her relationship with Hank isn’t healthy anymore," another source noted. "She's always been mommy-oriented and remains focused on her kids and what's best for them."

On Thursday, Wilkinson, who shares two children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3, with Baskett, also went on a Twitter spree, and responded to some fans who were inquiring about her marriage.

When a fan bluntly asked if she was "happy even with Hank," who allegedly cheated on her in 2014, Wilkinson responded, "I will always love Hank. Always."

The fan questions came a few days after the 32-year-old mother of two posted photos and videos, sans wedding ring, to her Instagram Stories. It was here that she exclaimed that "life isn't making any sense to me right now" and that she needs to "love myself again."

ET has reached out to reps of the couple regarding Wilkinson's most recent social media posts.

