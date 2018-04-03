Kendra Wilkinson Hits the Slopes With Son After Revealing Her Marriage May Be Ending

One day after what she predicted would be the "saddest, scariest day" of her life, Kendra Wilkinson took to the slopes for some much-needed family time with her son, Hank Baskett IV.

The 32-year-old model and Girls Next Door star posted an Instagram Story of her carving it up on snowboards as she cheered on her son. In a separate photo, she flashes a peace sign with Hank.

"🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻" she captioned the photo.

🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 3, 2018 at 11:39am PDT

It's been tough recently for Wilkinson, who just last week signaled that she is preparing to divorce husband Hank Baskett, a former NFL wide receiver. The couple married in 2009 and have two children, Hank and Alijah, but have had multiple marital problems throughout their relationship, with Wilkinson declaring it might be "the end with him" at one point in 2015.

Still, the couple persisted, with their issues fully on display on her reality show, Kendra On Top, over the past several years.

In February of this year, though, Wilkinson took to Instagram, admitting that the couple was having problems. The post was in response to accusations that the drama on Kendra On Top was somehow exaggerated.

"How do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The end for their relationship may be near this time, however. Last week, sources told ET that Wilkinson was preparing to finally file for divorce.

"She's very sad," one source said. "She still loves him and has always been very supportive of him."

Then, on Monday, she broke down sobbing on Instagram, saying, "I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him." She ended by saying "life isn't making any sense to me right now" and that she needs to "love myself again."

For more on their troubled marriage, watch the video below.

