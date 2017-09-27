Kendra Wilkinson Pays Tribute to Hugh Hefner: 'He Made Me the Person I Am Today'

As friends, fans and former Playboy bunnies take to social media to pay tribute to media legend Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday at the age of 91, Kendra Wilkinson is remembering the man who made her "the person I am today."

“Hef changed my life," Wilkinson told ET in a statement. "I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together."

Hefner's former live-in girlfriend, who dated the publishing mogul from 2004-2008 and co-starred on his Girls Next Door reality show, added, "I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.”