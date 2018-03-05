Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly Shut Down Those Rumors in First Joint Interview! (Exclusive)

He’s real! Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, walked their first red carpet together at the Elton John AIDs Foundation Oscars party on Sunday, and even stopped to chat with ET for their first joint interview.

The pair were clearly smitten with one another as they chatted with ET’s Nischelle Turner.

“How could I not know?” Daly dished to ET about learning Moore was “the one.” “Great heart, great person, love at first sight.”

Daly added that he fell for Moore on their first date, which the Real Housewives of Atlanta star echoed, saying, “I knew the first day. I remember calling Cynthia [Bailey] from the show, and was like, ‘I just met my husband.’ It was that kind of chemistry.”

The spouses don’t let Moore’s reality co-stars get them down. Despite rumors that Daly isn’t real due to the speed of their marriage and his absence from the Bravo series, the two take it in stride.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it,” Daly said of the rumor he’s fake. “I know I’m real, and she knows I’m real and that’s all that matters.”

Moore, 47, also commented about her new phase in life, adding, “When you finally are at peace with yourself and you find someone who centers you and who loves you unconditionally and they just bring out the best in you, you want to be a better person for them. And I feel like I want to be a better person for not only myself but for my husband. I think we bring out the best in each other.”

The opinionated Housewife was also quick to shut down the rumors that she’s leaving the reality show.

“I can’t be fired, so that’s not true,” she dished.

The couple also teased that Daly will finally make an appearance on the series.

“You may get a sneak peak of [me],” he revealed. “That’s all I’m going to say… I never said that I refused to be on the show.”

