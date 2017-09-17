Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Inspire Major Relationship Goals at Pre-Emmys Party
The Americans might be coming to an end but Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are still going strong.
Ahead of Sunday night's 69th Primetime Emmy Award, the couple celebrated their nominations at FX and Vanity Fair's private cocktail party at CRAFT in Los Angeles.
The 41-year-old actress looked stunning in a red fringe dress, while Rhys sported an all-black ensemble with white sneakers. The two made sure they looked their best when posing on the red carpet, with Russell adorably fixing the 42-year-old actor's hair. He reciprocated the favor by also adjusting her up-do.
In April, Rhys revealed that he knew Russell long before they started dating. "We actually met a very long, long time ago. I very drunkenly asked for her number when she was a young, single slip of a thing," he recalled on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, noting that they were in a "parking lot" at the time, "very romantic."
He added, "So, I sort of knew that when I was 26."
