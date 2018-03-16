Keri Russell Stuns With Matthew Rhys at 'Americans' Event in New York

It was date night for Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys!

Theco-stars and real-life couple turned heads while attending The Americans'final season premiere held at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on Friday night.

The 41-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a white with black polka dot Johanna Ortiz creation. The one-sleeved dress featured a sweetheart top with a ruffled tiered hemline. Her beauty look was equally as stunning. Russell's golden locks were slightly tousled and swept to the side and her makeup consisted of natural eye shadow, mascara and a bold coral lip.

According to Russell's hairstylist, Brian Magallones, he decided to chop eight inches off her hair a couple of hours before Russell hit the red carpet. Meanwhile, Rhys looked dapper in a burgundy suit with a black button-up and tie.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While posing on the red carpet, the adorable twosome also had a playful moment, with Russell beaming and bursting into laughter.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Russell and Rhys have been dating since 2013 and share a son, Sam, who will turn 2 years old in May. The former Felicity star is also mom to 10-year-old son River and 6-year-old daughter Willa from a previous marriage.

The sixth and final season of The Americans premieres Wednesday, March 28 on FX.

