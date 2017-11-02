Kerry Washington Jumps Screaming Out of Her Seat Because of Ellen DeGeneres' Expert Halloween Scare: Watch!
This scare is one for the ages....
Kerry Washington appeared on Thursday's Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote Purple Purse, an organization that helps women get out of financially abusive relationships, but given the time of year it is.... she had to expect the daytime TV host to have a trick up her sleeve.
Us too, Kerry. That would SO be us too...
Meanwhile, ET recently joined Washington and her Scandal co-stars on set, where they revealed what they'd most want to take from the show's set once filming concludes.
