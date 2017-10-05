Kerry Washington Recalls Her Days As a Substitute Teacher After Starring in 'Save The Last Dance'

Kerry Washington hasn’t always played a Washington, D.C. fixer! The 40-year-old actress visited The Late Show on Wednesday and opened up to host Stephen Colbert about the jobs she held before making it big.

“I worked in a restaurant and I taught yoga and I also was a substitute teacher for New York City public schools,” she revealed. “It was a perfect job for an actor because you get a call in the morning saying, ‘We need a teacher,’ and if I had an audition, I wouldn’t go, but if I didn’t have an audition -- which was most days -- I would go and work in a school.”