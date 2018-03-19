Kerry Washington Reunites With Judy Smith, the Real-Life Olivia Pope, at 'Scandal' Wrap Party

There was a real-life gladiator at Scandal's wrap party!

On Sunday, Kerry Washington shared a selfie with crisis manager Judy Smith, who inspired the 41-year-old actress' character, Olivia Pope, on the ABC drama.

"I took a lot of pictures at last night’s #Scandal wrap party but NOT with my own phone, except for this one, " Washington captioned the grainy photo on Instagram. "It’s so blurry. But I had to post. Couldn’t resist."

Further praising the 59-year-old founder and CEO of the crisis management firm Smith & Company, the TV star added: "Me and the real Olivia Pope. The inspiration for it all. The OG. #JudySmith."

Washington and her co-stars, along with the show's creator Shonda Rhimes, also posted a few pics and messages while shooting the final episode over the weekend.

"And that’s a series wrap on #Scandal. Could not be prouder," Rhimes tweeted. "Thank you to every single person in our #scandalfam who helped bring this show to life."

And that’s a wrap on #scandal. A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

And that’s a series wrap on #Scandal. Could not be prouder. Here is a shot of the Truman Balcony created by our amazing production crew. Thank you to every single person in our #scandalfam who helped bring this show to life. https://t.co/TRc5Xg3OXxpic.twitter.com/ujK0DsriYM — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

And that’s a #scandal series wrap. Best cast & crew in the biz. Phenomenal #1 @kerrywashington. Thank you @shondarhimes for this sweet rollercoaster ride. ❤️ — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) March 17, 2018

You’re welcome. #Scandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:25am PDT

Then this happened. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA #Scandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

In the November 2017 issue of Allure magazine, Washington admitted that since taking on the role of Olivia Pope, people seem to think that she can fix their problems like Smith.

“It happens All. The. Time,” she quipped. “I mean, part of it is because they know I can connect them to Judy Smith, [the crisis manager] who the role is based on. But people call me to say, ‘I have this problem. Can I talk to you about it?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even want to know! Just skip over me!’ But I know secrets.”

While she's doesn't consider herself a fixer, Washington did tell ET in an exclusive interview that her Scandal character has changed how she goes through life.

"There will be things that Olivia Pope has given me that always stay with me. She's changed me," she expressed, adding that the character "made me believe I can do anything."

"I don't know if I would have had kids at this point in my life if she didn't make me feel like anything is possible," confessed Washington, who has two children, 3-year-old daughter Isabelle and 1-year-old son Caleb, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. "I feel like she's given me a lot of courage. So, I'll keep that courage."

The Scandal series finale airs April 19 on ABC.

