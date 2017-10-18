Kerry Washington Says People Expect Her to Fix Their Problems Like Olivia Pope: 'I Know Secrets’

Turns out, Olivia Pope’s on-screen perfection isn’t exactly natural. In fact, it’s not natural at all! Scandal star Kerry Washington got very real in her new cover story for Allure about the process that goes into fixing up the notorious Washington fixer.

“There’s someone who follows me around all day long on the set,” the 40-year-old actress explained to the magazine. “Like, literally follows me to make sure there’s not a single hair out of place. This is somebody’s full-time job. Then someone follows me around to add powder so that I never look shinier than I’m supposed to.”

It’s gotten so extreme that her iconic character even has different shades of concealer for different days of the week.