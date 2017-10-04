Kesha Gushes About 'F***ing Sweetheart' Taylor Swift In New Interview
Kesha is a proud member of the Swift squad!
In her cover story for Rolling Stone, the "Praying" singer called Taylor Swift a "f***ing sweetheart" for her support and friendship.
She added that Swift is, "Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous," and "picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn’t even always pick up the phone!”
The two have been supportive of one another as they've engaged in legal battles over the past few years.
Swift gifted Kesha $250,000 in 2016 during her trial with Dr. Luke. Kesha's mom, Pebe Stewart, thanked the singer on Twitter for her gift, and added, "Most important for Kesha, is that these beautiful, powerful women are standing behind her, letting the world see how powerful the truth is!"
In turn, Kesha showed her support for the 1989 singer during her own court case against radio DJ David Mueller earlier this year. "I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness," Kesha wrote on Twitter. "Truth is always the answer."
Kesha has had a long, emotional journey to the release of her latest album, Rainbow. In the same Rolling Stone interview, dubbed "The Liberation of Kesha," she also opened up about her battle with an eating disorder that resulted in a stay at a rehab facility to recover.
"I didn't know how to even eat. At that point, I'd forgotten how to do it," the singer admitted. "I just remember crying into a carbohydrate, being like, 'I can't eat it. It's going to make me fat, and if I'm fat, I can't be a singer because pop stars can't eat food -- they can't be fat.'"
Her career was stalled by the lawsuit with Dr. Luke, which began in 2014, in which she claimed the producer was physically, emotionally, and sexually abusive towards her while they were working together. In the summer of 2016, she dropped the lawsuit in California against in an effort to focus on new music.
"I feel like myself," she told the music magazine about the album. "I made a record I’m extremely proud of, from the bottom of my guts."
