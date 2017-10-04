Kesha Gushes About 'F***ing Sweetheart' Taylor Swift In New Interview

Kesha is a proud member of the Swift squad!

In her cover story for Rolling Stone, the "Praying" singer called Taylor Swift a "f***ing sweetheart" for her support and friendship.

She added that Swift is, "Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous," and "picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn’t even always pick up the phone!”

The two have been supportive of one another as they've engaged in legal battles over the past few years.