Kesha Recalls in Detail Her Battle With a Serious Eating Disorder: 'I Didn't Know How to Even Eat'

Before Kesha's "liberation," she shares that she had to get healthy, opening up about her serious issues with food that led to her checking into a rehab facility for a time.

"I really just thought I wasn't supposed to eat food," she recalls."And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food."

Kesha says her eating disorder only got worse as her career advanced. "I was slowly, slowly starving myself," she confides. "The worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked. They would just be like, 'Oh my gosh, keep doing whatever you're doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.'"