Kesha Reveals the MTV Video Music Awards 'Lost' Her Seat -- See the Hilarious Pic!
Looks like Kesha had an interesting night at the MTV Video Music Awards!
Before the awards show kicked off live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, the "Praying" singer took to Twitter, revealing the seats that were supposed to be reserved for her and her pal were "lost."
Kesha posted a pic of herself, chic in a ruffled, pale pink gown by Monsoori, sitting on the floor next to her friend. It appears they were forced to pop a squat!
"The vmas lost our seats so ….," she captioned it, adding a series of champagne and nail painting emojis.
An eyewitness told ET that the 30-year-old singer also needed assistance with her poufy princess dress throughout the night. Before coming out to introduce Logic's performance of "1-800-273-8255," three people helped walk her out onto the stage.
