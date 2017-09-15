Kesha Sends Message of Support for Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez: 'Heal Safe and Feel Good'
Kesha is sending love to Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.
The "Praying" singer took to social media on Friday to share a touching note of support to the two singers, who have been battling illness in recent months.
"My heart is with Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga today," Kesha wrote. "We're all human and need self-care. I hope both of these icons heal safe and feel good. Such wonderful role models for being so honest with a very critical world."
RELATED: Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Show After Being Hospitalized: 'I Am in Severe Pain'
Earlier this week, Gaga was hospitalized after suffering from severe physical pain. The "Edge of Glory" singer spoke about her chronic pain via Twitter on Tuesday, sharing that she has fibromyalgia. Meanwhile, Gomez revealed that she recently underwent a kidney transplant due to her lupus.
Gaga also tweeted a message of support to Gomez on Friday, writing, "Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration. 🙏."
For more on Gomez's surgery and her experience with lupus, watch below.