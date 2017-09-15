Kesha Sends Message of Support for Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez: 'Heal Safe and Feel Good'

Kesha is sending love to Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

The "Praying" singer took to social media on Friday to share a touching note of support to the two singers, who have been battling illness in recent months.

"My heart is with Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga today," Kesha wrote. "We're all human and need self-care. I hope both of these icons heal safe and feel good. Such wonderful role models for being so honest with a very critical world."