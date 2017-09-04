Kevin Bacon Wishes Wife Kyra Sedgwick Happy Anniversary With Super Sweet Throwback Pics
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick couldn't be any cuter after nearly three decades of marriage.
The Apollo 13 actor and his wife celebrated their 29th anniversary on Monday, and Bacon took to Instagram to share some incredibly cute flashback photos from their romantic life together.
"Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg #29years," Bacon, 59, captioned a sweet snapshot of him and his lady love embracing in their younger years.
Later, he shared a throwback photo of the cute couple walking their dogs and gave a shout-out to the late canines, Tybalt and Jane.
Finally, Bacon shared a sweetly ordinary text message exchange between himself and his wife, showing the pleasant mundanity of life together after so many years.
Bacon and Sedgwick, who first met on the set of a PBS adaptation of the play Lemon Sky, tied the knot in 1988, and share two children -- son Travis, 28, and daughter Sosie, 25.
Back in August 2015, during the so-called Summer of Heartbreak where celebrity splits were making headlines every week, ET spoke with Bacon at a junket for his drama Cop Car, where he opened up about the secret to his long-lasting, odds-beating marriage to The Closer actress.
"Whatever you do, don't listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married," Bacon teased. "That's my secret."
Check out the video below to hear more from the Golden Globe-winning star on his happy relationship.