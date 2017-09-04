Kevin Bacon Wishes Wife Kyra Sedgwick Happy Anniversary With Super Sweet Throwback Pics

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick couldn't be any cuter after nearly three decades of marriage.

The Apollo 13 actor and his wife celebrated their 29th anniversary on Monday, and Bacon took to Instagram to share some incredibly cute flashback photos from their romantic life together.

"Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg #29years," Bacon, 59, captioned a sweet snapshot of him and his lady love embracing in their younger years.