'Kevin Can Wait' Moves Forward After Erinn Hayes' Surprising Departure in Season 2 Premiere

Kevin Can Wait has made its highly-anticipated return following Erinn Hayes’ surprising exit.

The CBS sitcom parted ways with their female lead, who played Kevin’s wife, Donna, at the end of season one, citing creative and personal reasons and announcing their decision to kill the character off.

On Monday’s season two premiere, Donna’s sudden absence was felt immediately, as Kevin (Kevin James) struggled to pack lunch for his youngest kids, while elder daughter Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) tried to help her dad out. But things turned somber when the mail delivered a reminder of the family's late matriarch, in the form of a "We miss you" postcard from Donna's gym.

"Give me that, I will call them right now," Kendra insisted. "It's been over a year since she died, they shouldn't still be sending this."

The premiere culminates with Kendra's wedding, and before the ceremony, she and Kevin share an emotional moment, remembering Donna, admitting, "I wish she was here too."

"She'd be so proud of you," her father replies.